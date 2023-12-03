Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Spin Master Stock Performance

SNMSF remained flat at $24.59 on Friday. 1,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

