Steem (STEEM) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $116.96 million and $13.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,683.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00180953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.28 or 0.00572740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00432546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00049372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00123689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,930,510 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

