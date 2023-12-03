Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 32.6% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $100.93 million and $15.26 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,532.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.74 or 0.00573553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00123462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020050 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

