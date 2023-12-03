Tangible 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,385.17 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005731 BTC on exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $74.14 million and approximately $4,385.17 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tangible has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.2789322 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,211.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

