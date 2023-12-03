The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
AES Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of AESC traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 3,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,734. AES has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%.
Institutional Trading of AES
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
See Also
