The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 868.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get North West alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NNWWF

North West Stock Performance

About North West

Shares of NNWWF remained flat at $26.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. North West has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.