The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 20,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.58. 11,898,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,122,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.