Theta Fuel Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $307.01 million and $20.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00054957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002013 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,368,596,397 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.