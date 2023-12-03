Theta Fuel Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $309.97 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002012 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001416 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,368,785,120 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.