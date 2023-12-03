Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0491 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $312.68 million and $22.19 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00054885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,369,050,901 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

