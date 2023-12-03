Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $242.26 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Threshold has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $242.26 million and $10.24 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,463,322,025.23737 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02411631 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,720,788.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

