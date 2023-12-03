tomiNet 24 Hour Volume Hits $40.11 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00005474 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $190.82 million and $40.11 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,634,516 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.26585118 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $42,523,163.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

