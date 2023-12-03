tomiNet Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $42.50 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $198.10 million and approximately $42.50 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00005732 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,634,516 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.3266669 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $32,058,175.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

