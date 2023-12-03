Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $32.45 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00006025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.25 billion and approximately $32.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,054.63 or 0.99923768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.44766071 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $33,189,312.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.