TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.0590 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $63.19 million and $5.12 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05968344 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,226,629.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

