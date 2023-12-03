Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $208.55 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $208.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00014977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00180093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.11244223 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 875 active market(s) with $141,262,446.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.