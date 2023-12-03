UnlimitedIP Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $18.94 million and $9,203.80 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.01089325 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $66.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.