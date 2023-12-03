Velas Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $33.22 million and $1.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001998 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,529,841,183 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,841,181 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

