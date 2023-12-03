Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $33.08 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $33.08 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00054979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002014 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001434 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,529,841,190 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

