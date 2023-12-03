Velas (VLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $33.28 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001984 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,529,841,173 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,841,170 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

