Venus BUSD Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.11 million and $4.85 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230301 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,848,521.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

