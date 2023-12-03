Verasity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.62 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $82.61 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

