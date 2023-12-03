Verasity Trading Up 4.1% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $81.33 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

