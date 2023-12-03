VerusCoin Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003693 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $110.40 million and $519.31 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 74,885,880 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 74,879,611.67386536. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.46143301 USD and is down -10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,164.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

