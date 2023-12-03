Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.17 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $11.17 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 63.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,371,600 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

