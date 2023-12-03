Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $287.56 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00006150 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $287.56 million and $105.66 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,202,531 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 118,149,219.58843327 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.52568642 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $113,060,621.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

