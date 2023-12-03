Wrapped Everscale Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,838.70 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $19,838.70 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,233,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,101,182,262 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02561775 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61,041.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

