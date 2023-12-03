XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,220.85

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $39.17 million and approximately $3,220.85 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003453 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIDO FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIDO FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIDO FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.