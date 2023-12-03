XYO Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $89.24 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.92 or 1.00039510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003815 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00675996 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,243,961.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

