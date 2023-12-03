XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $88.87 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 67.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00675996 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,243,961.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

