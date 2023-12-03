yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $288.60 million and approximately $69.43 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $8,685.39 or 0.21605581 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,228 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

