346,917 Shares in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 346,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CJET. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of CJET stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,060. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

