7Pixels (7PXS) Trading Down 85% This Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $3.44 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 85% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.12822583 USD and is down -85.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

