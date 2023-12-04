Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,073,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 344,474 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 273.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 423,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 310,160 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 128,703 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 93.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IAF traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.99. 76,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,025. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.