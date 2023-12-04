abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AGD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.15. 94,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,615. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the first quarter valued at $95,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

