abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AGD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.15. 94,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,615. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
