abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGDGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AGD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.15. 94,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,615. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the first quarter valued at $95,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

