Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0627 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $51.96 million and $4.16 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.32 or 1.00046561 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06378273 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,181,142.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.