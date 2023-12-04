Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Sells $33,253.61 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $33,253.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,001.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ali Pervaiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Ali Pervaiz sold 3,303 shares of Accuray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $8,521.74.

Accuray Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,788. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accuray by 251.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

