Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) VP Michael Hoge Sells 19,212 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) VP Michael Hoge sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $47,453.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 402,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,431.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Michael Hoge sold 8,353 shares of Accuray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $21,884.86.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. 470,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.69 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accuray by 251.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

