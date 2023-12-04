Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.60 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 244,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $152.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.