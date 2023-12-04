ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 12,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen acquired 5,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADT by 136.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Up 0.6 %

ADT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 3,461,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 200.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Articles

