aelf Trading 40.6% Higher This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001436 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $421.33 million and approximately $44.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002776 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,360,848 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.