Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $137.81. 159,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,853. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.83. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.