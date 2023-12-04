agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 46,380,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Capital World Investors grew its position in agilon health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 165.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 48.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 0.45. agilon health has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGL

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.