Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Lease

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Air Lease Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. 916,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.