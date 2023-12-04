Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $270.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

