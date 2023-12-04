Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 13,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Get Our Latest Report on AA

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

