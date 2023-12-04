Algorand Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $156.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,097,599 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

