Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 469,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $672.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

