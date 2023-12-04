Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ameren by 138.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $78.53. 1,925,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,096. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEE

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.