American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,613. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.
In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
