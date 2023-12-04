American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,613. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

